Your Daily Astrology

Today’s Birthday:Benefits highlight home and family this year. Creativity, communication and collaboration thrive on regular practice. Adjust work and health practices around winter limitations, before springtime reveals renewed love, beauty and creativity. Summer reflections reveal another direction for an exciting autumn social season. Savor domestic joys.

Aries (March 21-April 19):Stay in communication with your partner for a quick response and high-powered collaboration. Take action to advance shared objectives. Discuss results and observations later.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):The workload could seem intense. Get support when needed. Clean messes and clarify misunderstandings. Provide leadership. Find new efficiencies. Physical action gets satisfying results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):Focus on short-term objectives. Fun and romance take priority. Abandon expectations and let things unfold naturally. Take action for love and watch it grow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):Invest time, money and love into home, family and property. Make repairs and upgrades. Listen to family concerns. Feed everyone well. Nurture your garden.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):Use your wit, cleverness and charm. Creative negotiation wins big. Follow up and keep agreements. Apologize when appropriate. Share the news. Connect and network.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):Prioritize profitable actions. Maintain positive cash flow. Don’t give up, despite challenges or closed doors. Plant seeds and nurture them with love. Envision bounty.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):Take extra care of yourself. Your attention is in demand. Provide stability and leadership without burning out by taking frequent breaks, eating and resting well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):Retreat to observe from a distance. Revise plans for current circumstances. Prepare for what’s ahead. Organize, pack and sort. Backstage efforts allow high performance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Slow down to finish faster. Clarify misunderstandings immediately or risk a bigger mess. Support your team and friends with changes. Connect and share.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):Step lively at work. Action gets results. To understand a conflict, change your perspective. Don’t believe everything you hear.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):Today is an 8 :Research develops in interesting directions. Outline your thoughts. Write plans and reports. Explore and investigate despite challenges. The farther you go, the more you know.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):Today is a 9 :Keep practical priorities. Confusion reigns. Discover lucrative opportunities. You may need to break an egg to make an omelet. Clean up as you go.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @ LindaCBlack.