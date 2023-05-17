Wednesday, May17

Today's Birthday: You're a shining star this year. Consistent collaboration builds amazing results. Creativity blossoms in peaceful privacy this spring. Share support with summer partnership challenges, before autumn energizes your work, fitness and health. Reinvent yourself for new possibilities next winter. Illuminate beauty, goodness and truth.

Aries(March21-April19): Previous plans could go out he window. Focus words and action on income generation. Monitor expenses carefully to leave a cushion for the unexpected.

Taurus(April20-May20): Connect and communicate to broaden your reach around a barrier. Anticipate resistance. Wait for better conditions to advance. Focus on here now.

Gemini(May21-June20): Savor a private retreat. Take a temporary escape from screens. Recharge with a good book, film or story. Care for yourself before helping others.

Cancer(June21-July22): Discuss crazy dreams and possibilities. Teamwork can move mountains, one bucket at a time. Reinforce bonds with friends and allies. Connect for shared support.

Leo(July23-Aug.22): Reconnect with the part of your job that you love. Discover and development interesting professional opportunities. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions. Consider potential.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22): Do the homework for a strong case. Study and learn valuable tricks. Don't worry about the >future. Take action for the results you want.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Direct the flow and manage shared accounts and initiatives. Keep communication channels open. File documents before the deadline. Discover a brilliant and unusual solution.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Collaborate for common cause. Keep your sense of humor</ and patience when things get tense. Taking action remedies concerns. Don't get caught in a loop.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec.21): Find creative ways to get into action, despite complications. What you're learning energizes your work and health. Restore it with good food and rest.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19): Make new connections. Enjoy family and friends. Discuss potential and possibilities with someone you love. Express what's in your heart. Your positive attitude is contagious.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18): Family comes first. Discuss potential impacts and out- comes before committing to a domestic project. Consider what's ahead before spending on something you don't need.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20): Things are starting to make sense. Develop creative ideas to the next level. Solving an intellectual puzzle is delicious. Keep communications simple and clear.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.