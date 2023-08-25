Today's Birthday (08/25/23) — Expand horizons for adventure this year. Deepen bonds with reliable routines and collaboration. Harvest autumn bounty and conserve, before winter investigations take a new tack. Resolving springtime financial challenges motivates you and your partner into a lucrative summer. Investigate subjects of fascination, curiosity and wonder.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — The road you're on leads you in the right direction.Complications in communication systems could impact your itinerary, though. Follow a long-held dream.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Work with someone who sees your blind spot. Miscommunications could lock a financial door. Pull together for common gain.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Keep your patience and humor with your partner. Miscommunications and breakdowns could tempt arguments. Keep promises and agreements. Pull together around a challenge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt work and health routines around a change or challenge. Think twice before blurting something out that you might later regret. Rest extra.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Have fun without getting impulsive. Enjoy your favorite games, stories and music. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Plan for unexpected expenses or delays. Simplify and relax.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Ensure that domestic systems flow smoothly, despite possible misunderstandings. Extra patience pays with family. Include comfort food in the schedule.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Engage with a challenging intellectual puzzle. Your communication skills and creativity come in handy. Simplify and clarify discoveries for a wider audience. Patiently repeat.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Monitor financial accounts and expenses carefully. Review the data to avoid costly mistakes. Avoid cons or scams. Watch consumption patterns to catch discrepancies.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the results you want. Don't take a misunderstanding personally. Patiently navigate obstacles or complications to advance your cause. Determination beats confusion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You may feel especially sensitive. Take time to rest, decompress and recharge. Balance emotion with reason. Clarify misunderstandings or misinformation. Prepare and plan. Strategize.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Advance team goals with determination and a positive outlook. Listen and observe. You don't have the full story.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance a professional project. Get clear on the desired result before pushing for it. Context matters. Strengthen communications and clarify misunderstandings as they occur.

