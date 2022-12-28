Your Daily Astrology

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Today's Birthday: Fill your home with love this year. Positive cash flow grows with consistent, disciplined efforts. Winter barriers reorient romantic or creative plans, before springtime delights your home and family. Taking new team directions next summer leads to autumn professional victories. Sink into domestic bliss.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Privacy comforts and soothes. Get your ideas and plans in order. Reduce clutter for clarity. Take note of dreams, visions and crazy ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Check public opinion and compare notes. Friends have the info you need. Conversations can create opportunities and clear past misunderstandings. Reconnect and collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):Make new professional connections. Prepare communication or marketing campaigns. Update websites and presentations to express your vision and mission. Consider an interesting proposal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Explore curiosities, near and far. Discover new flavors and hidden treasures. Share your wonderings, dreams and inquiries. Research reveals fascinating news. Learn from great teachers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Discuss shared dreams, passions and commitments. Strategize to strengthen financial resilience. Collaborate for shared gain. Trickle savings add up over time. Sign contracts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discuss possibilities with your partner. Another's success inspires you. Align on shared areas of interest. Consider dreams, crazy ideas and opportunities. Add romantic lighting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):Get your heart pumping! Physical activity grows strength, endurance and grace. Exercise clears your mind. Balance with good food and rest. Dreams can be won.

Scorpio (Oct .23-Nov.21): Love is the name of the game. The more you give, the more you receive. Express your creativity and passion inwriting. Pay kindness forward.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Clear clutter and clean house. Back-up your hard drives before Mercury goes retrograde tomorrow. Beauty inspires and soothes. Add flowers, good food and candles.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan.19): Creative muses sing to you. Write your views and discoveries. Reconnect with your networks. Share the latest. Communicate and express from the heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb.18): Keep bringing home your daily bread. Monitor income and expenses to maintain positive balances. Put your heart into your work and demand rises.

Pisces (Feb .19-March 20): You're in charge of your destiny. Determine desired results and how to get there. You can realize a dream, step by step. Plot your course.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.