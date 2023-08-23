Today's Birthday (08/23/23)— Embark on a fabulous and educational journey this year. Partnerships grow with steady shared rituals. Reap a lucrative autumn harvest, before winter explorations adapt around an obstacle. Making a financial adjustment next spring leads to shared summer profits. Learn valuable skills and tricks.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Prioritize health this month with the Sun in Virgo. Exercise builds energy, strength and endurance. Revise fitness goals and practices. Get your heart pumping.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — Have fun with people you love. Learn from children. You're especially lucky with romance under the Virgo Sun. Enjoy creativity, artistry and playfulness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Energize domestic renovation and beautification projects this month with the Sun in Virgo. Prioritize family matters. Nurture your inner circle and home. Improvements empower.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Indulge your curiosity. This month under the Virgo Sun favors communication projects. Write, record and express your views. Research and share what you're learning.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — You're on fire this month! Generate increasing cash flow under the Virgo Sun over the next four weeks. Energize lucrative opportunities into fruitful harvest.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Take charge. Use your power and confidence to produce the results you want. You're the star with the Sun in your sign this month.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 9 — Clean, organize and review. Savor peace and quiet over the next month under the Virgo Sun. Clear clutter to create space for what's ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Teamwork gets results with the Sun in Virgo for the next four weeks.Community efforts thrive. Social participation provides direct benefits.Network and connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Step into greater professional leadership. Take charge at work under the Virgo Sun. Your career grows naturally over the next month. Dress for success.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Dig into research. Enjoy classes, workshops and seminars. Go explore over this month with the Sun in Virgo. Study and investigate. Discover unimagined wonders.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts this month under the Virgo Sun.Organize and budget. Take advantage of lucrative opportunities to build financial strength.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 7 — Creative collaboration thrives. Partnership grows stronger with the Sun in Virgo this month. Rely on each other for mutual benefit.

