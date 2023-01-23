Your Daily Astrology

Monday,Jan.23

Today's Birthday: Your muses serenade this year. Develop personal passions into accomplishments with faithful attention. Winter's domestic rearranging supports you for a buzzing, collaborative and creative spring. Resolve a summer professional challenge, before autumn investigations reveal new treasures. Capture ideas on papers, files and drives.

Aries(March21-April19): Stick to basics. Refine and simplify plans for greater ease and efficiency. Find a quiet spot to review and adapt for new circumstances.

Taurus(April20-May20): Social connection leads to new possibilities. Collaborate with someone interesting. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Work together to advance a shared dream.

Gemini(May21-June 20):Resolve a professional challenge. Consider unusual options as potential solutions. Listen to intuition. You're especially insightful. Notice unspoken clues. Maintain momentum and open communications.

Cancer(June21-July22): Traffic and tempers can get hot. Do you need to go in person? Can you handle it online? Discover an unorthodox solution. Try crazy ideas.

Leo(July23-Aug.22): Shared financial accounts may not align with the dreams you have for the future. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Coordinate an engaging response.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22):An obstacle blocks the path. Work together to find away around a challenge. Avoid irritating each other. Discover unexpected connections and opportunities.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Slow for tricky terrain. Don't get impulsive. Accidents and errors could get expensive. Listen to what your body is telling you. Prioritize health and work.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Creative or romantic barriers redirect your attention. Take advantage of an opportunity for spontaneous fun. Some ideas won't work. Keep an open mind.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21):Consider plans for domestic improvements. Research supplies,materials and furnishings carefully before purchasing. Wait for better conditions to begin. Organize, coordinate and schedule.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan. 19):The story can get twisted. The news is already unusual. Patiently sift fact from fiction. Ignore gossip, rumors or lies. Summarize, simplify and clarify.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18): A financial barrier could spark crazy ideas. Stay in communication. Entertain suggestions. Resources appear in unexpected places. Your actions can get dreamy results.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20): Pamper yourself. You're adapting with recent changes. Try a new style. Relax with your favorite obsession. Recharge with something fun. Let stress float away.

