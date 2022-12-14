Your Daily Astrology

Aries (March 21-April 19): Put heart into your efforts. Adapt around challenges or barriers. Stick to practical objectives. Prioritize your health and work. Get extra rest and good food. Taurus (April 20-May 20): Relax and enjoy. Creativity, fun and romance take priority. Don't push against a brick wall. Some doors remain closed. Ignore illusions. Connect hearts. Gemini (May 21-June 20): Discuss potential with renovation or relocation ideas. Talk with family and make plans. Don't get into action yet. Uncertainties abound. Fit pieces in place. Cancer (June 21-July 22): Get the word out. Adapt around communication barriers. Find new networks, connections and channels. Inventiveness and ingenuity spark. Take notes. Don't launch campaigns until ready. Leo(July23-Aug.22): Lucrative ideas fill your head. Plot and plan. Consider options. Don't act yet. Wait for things to firm up. Clarify and define. Prepare materials. Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Nurture personal dreams despite formidable obstacles. Don't push. Coordinate and plan. Discuss possibilities with potential collaborators. Distill your fantasy into attainable goals. Perfect your pitch. Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You're especially intuitive. Tranquility soothes and stimulates imagination. Avoid noise, traffic or chaos. Adapt plans. Put stuff away. Clarify spaces. Process recent transitions. Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Talk with friends and allies. New possibilities tempt. Keep confidence. Avoid rumors, gossip or drama. Keep a secret behind your a pronuntil it's fully cooked. Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A professional project could seem stuck. Apply your love, talents and connections to reinforce practical foundations. Strengthen support structures. Focus on immediate priorities. Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan. 19): Plan an adventure. Travel and fun are favored. Coordinate and save for a vacation, conference or class. Imagine perfection. Get romantic. Invent a wonderful journey. Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb. 18): Strategize for maximum efficiency. Pull together for commongain. Don't launch projects or make purchases yet. Research, plan and prepare first. Coordinate logistics. Pisces (Feb.19-March 20): Listen generously, especially with your partner. Don't get pushy. Provide comfort and support. Don't offer advice unless asked. Dreams seem elusive. Notice silver linings. Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.