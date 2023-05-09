Tuesday, May 9

Today’s Birthday:Reconnect with purpose this year. Consistent teamwork can realize dreams. Creativity, planning and organization blossom this spring. Adapt your partnership for summer circumstances, before autumn revitalizes your health, work and fitness. Refine your personal brand to shine next winter. Chart your course for the future.

Aries ( March 21-April 19):Take charge for the professional results you want.

Find opportunity hiding with change. Resolve doubts through research. Someone interesting is paying attention. Develop potential.

Taurus ( April 20-May 20):Delays or obstacles could disrupt your travel plans. Study and research. Experimentation reveals hidden dirt. Take advantage of new conditions. Discover hidden opportunities.

Gemini ( May 21-June 20):Keep or change agreements. Focus on practical details, like insurance, taxes or legal matters. Stick to the high road, especially where money is concerned.

Cancer ( June 21-July 22):Together, you’re a formidable team. Share talents to grow shared accounts. Collaboration flowers in interesting and unexpected directions. Utilize and leverage change for good.

Leo ( July 23-Aug. 22):Maintain healthy practices despite a challenge. Cleaning the house counts as exercise. You can see what’s not working. Prioritize wellness. Nature feeds your spirit.

Virgo ( Aug. 23-Sept. 22):Relax and enjoy simple pleasures with your inner circle. Invent enticing possibilities together. Don’t worry if you don’t know how. Heed wisdom from youth.

Libra ( Sept. 23-Oct. 22):Get into creative projects for home improvement. Think outside the box for unusual solutions. Clean and do chores. Celebrate results with something delicious.

Scorpio ( Oct. 23-Nov. 21):Consider the situation from many views to advance. Monitor the news and share discoveries. Barriers could disrupt or delay communication channels. Shine a light.

Sagittarius ( Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Adapt with a financial challenge. Research best value before purchasing. Postpone nonessential expenses. Valuable opportunities can arise with changing current events. Consider possibilities.

Capricorn ( Dec. 22-Jan. 19):Gentle pressure works better than force. Share and accept encouragement. Invent and pursue an inspiring possibility. Strong support can come from unexpected sources.

Aquarius ( Jan. 20-Feb. 18):Adapt plans around obstacles. Regroup and recharge. Nature and beloved creatures inspire creativity. Let your imagination run. Small actions can have big consequences.

Pisces ( Feb. 19-March 20):Connect with team and community efforts. Coordinate moves to generate long-term value. Monitor conditions and adapt strategies around barriers. Have fun in the process.

