Saturday, Feb.25

Today's Birthday: Grow financial strength this year. You can attain your dream with consistent practice. Envisioning perfection and enjoying it this spring inspires different summer studies or destinations. Together, reap a healthy autumn harvest, before shifting creative direction with winter projects. Take advantage of lucrative conditions.

Aries (March21-April19): A lucrative opportunity knocks. Stay open for a dreamy project. Don't get pushy. Patiently wait for developments. Provide the optimal conditions for success.

Taurus (April20-May20): A personal dream advances your way. Discover solutions and insights. You're making a good impression. Discover exciting opportunities in unexpected places. Document your findings.

Gemini (May21-June20): Get quiet enough to hear yourself think. A surprising change requires adaptation of your plans. Put away the past. Prepare for what's next.

Cancer (June21-July22): Cultivate dear friendships with loving attention. Reconnect and share the news. Some communication channels could seem blocked. Patiently persist. Contribute for common gain.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):Don't take anything for granted professionally. Go for distance, not speed. You're more influential than you think. Choose your words wisely. Contribution is satisfying.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): It's adventure time. Enjoy a journey with someone who sparks your creativity. Listen for the gold. Discover valuable opportunities. Investigate and develop ideas.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Changes can reveal financial opportunities. Collaboration can get lucrative, if you can avoid arguments or distractions. Abandon preconceptions or expectations for a bonus.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21): Support each other to snag unexpected opportunities. Miscommunication or chaos could thwart your intentions. Patiently clarify. Eyes on the prize. Collaborate for a shared win.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): Physical labor gets satisfying results. Slow for tricky sections. Clarify confusion before proceeding. Good documentation saves time and worry later. Stick to stable options.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan.19): Creativity can blossom after navigating distractions or blockages. Abandon preconceptions. A walk outside clears the cobwebs. Practice your artistry. Weave a romantic spell.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): Get into a household project. Prioritize practicalities. Look for creative ways to solve structural problems. Think outside the box for unusual solutions. Repurpose something old.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Consider the situation from another view. Observe and monitor conditions carefully. Summarize your research and share. Surprising news travels fast. Discover hidden opportunities.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.