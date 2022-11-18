Your Daily Astrology

Friday,Nov.18

Today's Birthday: This is your year for physical energy, action and growth. Faithful domestic efforts provide lovely results. Enjoy the spotlight this autumn, before winter collaboration requires reorientation. Springtime energizes your health, work and fitness, leading you to reconsider summer personal plans. Lasting benefits reward practice.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Stick to what's working with your physical health routines. Don't fix what's not broken. Maintain practices. You're building strength, energy and endurance, step by step.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Play close to your vest. Avoid risk. Stick to logical, basic moves. Save the tricky stuff for later. Guard an ace up your sleeve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Family comes first. Domestic dreams and visions of perfection could seem distant. Manage chores and logistics. Preparemeals and share them. Listen and grow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Intellectual puzzles offer fake options, dead ends and circular logic. Persistence and determination pay. Clarify the facts. Sort truth from fiction. Win a valuable prize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Follow a practical financial path. Stick to basics. Avoid frills, waste or frivolous expenses. Illusions dissipate. Steady discipline builds and strengthens your position.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make good your escape. Avoid distractions or silly arguments. Find a secret spot to enjoy your own diversions. Advance passion projects. Relax and have fun.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Indulge in private reflection. Enjoy traditions, legends and stories from your family's past. Guard heirlooms and treasures. What's ahead? Consider what you'd love to happen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Others vie for your attention. Ignore fantastic schemes, cons or tricks. Choose reliable collaborators. Help develop and advance plans for your team. Focus your support.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): Keep your professional objective in mind. Avoid risky business or get-rich-quick schemes. Stick to practical priorities for steady, long-term growth. Learn and teach simultaneously.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A challenge or barrier could block your investigation. Sort facts from fiction. Leave misconceptions behind. Words can be deceptive. Run a reality check.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb.18): Replenish reserves. It's not a good time to gamble. Resist the temptation to splurge on unnecessary stuff. Collaborate to increase income and reduce expenses.

Pisces (Feb.19-March 20): Practice patience, especially with your partner. A challenging situation could disrupt things. Reality clashes with fantasy. Clarify misunderstandings. Romantic tension could send sparks.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.