Saturday, Feb.18

Today's Birthday: Grow through connection, communication and creativity this year. Develop personal skills and talents with disciplined practice. Winter conditions require domestic adaptation, energizing springtime artistry and expression. Reorient your career path toward passion this summer, opening new autumn frontiers. Create works of beauty, inspiration and delight.

Aries(March21-April19): Talk and collaborate with friends. Ponder big questions over the next month, with the Sun in Pisces. Get nostalgic. Reflect on dreams, past and future.

Taurus(April20-May20): Can you mix business with pleasure? Fun social events abound this month under the Pisces Sun. Team work wins amazing results. Collaborate with friends and allies.

Gemini(May21-June20): Explore the possibilities. Study and research. Take your career to the next level this month, inspired by the Pisces Sun. Create exciting professional projects.

Cancer(June21-July22): Generate positive cash flow into shared accounts through communications. Adapt with surprises. Explore, study and investigate this month, with the Sun in Pisces.

Leo(July23-Aug.22): Discuss the possibilities with your partner. Join forces for common gain. Extra profits are available with teamwork this month. The Pisces Sun favors lucrative collaborations.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22): Discuss ways to grow stronger. Partnership flourishes, with the Sun in Pisces for a month. Deepen collaborations and friendships. Invent romantic possibilities with someone special.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Relax and have fun. The Pisces Sun energizes your physical performance for a month. Savor fitness and health practices and rituals. Reconnect with nature.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Fill your home with love. Creativity flowers, with the Sun in Pisces this month. Express what's in your heart. Reconnect with fun and passion.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21):Communication buzzes. Discuss new possibilities for your spaces with family and housemates. The next month, with the Sun in Pisces, favors home improvement. Enjoy domesticity.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19): Put lucrative deals together. Your communications go further this month under the Pisces Sun. You're especially creative and brilliant. Use your platform for good.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18): You're strong and growing stronger. Tap into a lucrative month with the Sun in Pisces. You're energized to produce profitable results. Conserve extra abundance.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20): Consider and plan. You have an advantage with the Sun in your sign. You're in your element. Personal projects, passions and interests flourish.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter,@ LindaCBlack.