Friday, March17

Today's Birthday: Develop rising prosperity this year. Regular self-care routines recharge and revitalize. Resolve a challenging intellectual puzzle this winter, before a busy springtime rains down silver. Summer adventures take new directions, leading to a lucrative autumn phase for your family. Save and invest for maximum benefit.

Aries (March21-April19): Collaborate with friends to get farther. Disciplined efforts attain lasting value. Don't worry about the past. Clear space for the next phase. Team work wins.

Taurus (April20-May20): Discuss professional dreams and possibilities. Test your theories before committing. Your work is gaining respect. Friends provide a boost. Do what you love.

Gemini (May21-June20): Your investigation is getting interesting. Find useful applications for what you’re learning. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Expectthe unexpected. Long-distance connections flower.

Cancer (June21-July22): Manage financial obligations, taxes or legal affairs. Put together presentations, reports or statements. nvestfor the future. Shared accounts grow with dedication and care.

Leo (July23-Aug.22): Review long-term plans with your partner. Imagine fun to have together. Talk about dreams, passions and possibilities. The future is a blank canvas.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Exercise gets your heart pumping and clears your mind. Physical action gets satisfying results. You’re building strength, endurance and energy. Pursue goals and dreams.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Relax. The gap between desire and reality becomes apparent. Have fun anyway. Enjoy your favorite games, sports or diversions with interesting people. Tap into creative passion.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21): Beautify your home and surroundings. Share stories, treats and diversions with family Encourage each other. Find new uses for old stuff. Align on solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): Write and sketch your ideas. Participate in a larger conversation. Do the homework. Your creative muses serenade you, when you’re quiet enough to listen.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan. 19): The next phase is ripe with lucrative potential. Have faith in your own capabilities and imagination. Don’t chase a fantasy; stick to practical objectives.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb. 18): Energize a personal dream. Tap into personal inspiration, motivation and passion. Imagine who you could be. Dress for long-term success. Make it happen.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March20): You’re especially sensitive. Recharge, rest and consider options. Put away old things. Plan for the future. Savor your favorite peaceful rituals. Nurture yourself.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @ LindaCBlack.