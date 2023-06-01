Thursday, June1

Today's Birthday: Invent and plan dreamy possibilities this year. Professional growth requires consistent practice for high performance. Nurture your health around a summer challenge, before fun and romance make autumn sparkle. Winter transitions lead to springtime romantic changes and delightful social connections. Follow your heart.

Aries (March21-April19): Costs could be higher than anticipated. Avoid expensive treats for now. Observe and listen. Wait for better conditions to talk. Consider carefully before choosing.

Taurus (April20-May20): Listen carefully to your partner. Avoid automatic reactions. Expect resistance. Wait to see what develops. Don't overpack your schedule. Give things time to breathe.

Gemini (May21-June20): Slow to avoid accidents. Unexpected moves could collide. Don't disturb a watch dog. Relax and take it easy. Prioritize health and vitality. Breathe deeply.

Cancer (June21-July22): Relax. Adapt plans around unexpected circumstances. Slow and clarify to reduce misunderstandings. Stay cool in heated moments. Enjoy simple fun with your inner circle.

Leo (July23-Aug.22): Make domestic repairs and upgrades as needed. A surprise requires attention. Don't push something that's stuck or risk breakage. Gentle pressure works better than force.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Share the news. Clarify carefully, as misunderstandings spark easily. Stay cool around volatility. Patiently put the puzzle pieces together. Make an intellectual connection.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Avoid impulsive purchases. Things don't go according to plan, but having a plan helps. Postpone expensive moves and patiently maintain positive cash flow.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21): Haste makes waste. Don't try new tricks yet. Disagreements and misunderstandings spark in busy moments. Slow to get a personal job finished faster.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): Things may not go as planned. Don't get stuck in negativity. Displace self criticism with a possibility for something that you can go for.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan.19): Support friends or teammates around a challenge. Avoid social conflict or discord. Don't get pushy. Practice patience and diplomacy. Listen more than you speak.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb. 18): Patience and a sense of humor pay off at work. Navigate chaos, confusion or misunderstandings. Unscheduled interruptions require attention. Reward yourself with relaxation.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): What you're discovering could get messy. Avoid stirring a hornet's nest. Tread diplomatically with jealousies, controversy or lies. Observe closely and take careful notes.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.