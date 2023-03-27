Monday, March 27

Today's Birthday: Take charge for love this year. Nurture yourself with regular private reflection, dreaming and planning. Personal dreams come true this spring. Solve summer financial puzzles, before you and your partner celebrate autumn victories. Share support with unexpected winter costs. Convert your vision into reality.

Aries(March21-April 19): Words get farther than action today. You're especially persuasive. Use your clever charms. Write, edit and revise. Express from your heart. Stick to practical priorities.

Taurus(April20-May20): Tap into another funding source or a profitable project. Get terms inwriting. Communicate and connect to advance. Plug financial leaks. You've got this.

Gemini(May21-June20): Write in your journal. Tell your story. Process emotions and ideas through creative expression. Fantasies dissipate. List practical aims, goals and desires.

Cancer(June21-July22): Finish old projects and organize for what's ahead as you process where you've been. Stay sensitive with changes, challenges and transitions. Pause and review.

Leo(July23-Aug.22): Get in touch with friends. The common vision you've been working toward appears within reach. Avoid controversy or bother. Make practical adjustments to advance.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22): Stick to practical professional priorities. Advance reliable projects and sources. Fantasies fade. Reinforce foundational elements. Strengthen the basics. Discuss conditions with respected experts.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Explore your subject. Patient, gentle connection can open doors. In person or virtual? Monitor travel conditions in real time. Write observations. Find inventive solutions.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Work with someone who sees your blind spot. Stay in communication around financial obligations, bargains and agreements. Do the paperwork. Collaborate and grow.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21): Creativity and romance unfold with patience. Reality doesn't match fantasy. Stay flexible with ideas. Communication is your golden key. Share support to advance.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan. 19): Focus on work, health and energy. Keep doing what's working. Take practical steps. Strengthen immunities with good food, exercise and rest. Stay hydrated.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18): Relax and enjoy the situation. Breathe deeply. Focus on what you love. Reinforce basic structures. Prioritize fun over perfection. Make sweet music together.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20): Make domestic repairs before a break down gets worse, especially where water is concerned. Clearing clutter removes mental cobwebs. Cook up something delicious.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.