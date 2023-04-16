Sunday,April16 Today's Birthday:Dream and plan this year. Community coordination builds strong foundations for success. Discover exciting insights and inspiration this spring. Nurturing each other and collaborating to address summer changes motivates an autumn health and energy boost. Surrender outworn personal habits next winter. Envision what you want.

Taurus(April20-May20):Stay flexible and in communication to adapt with surprising circumstances. Advance by connecting with your social networks. Collaboration and teamwork can accomplish wonders.

Gemini(May21-June20):You can see the difference between the current reality and your dream job. Use this clarity to outline some key, achievable goals. Discuss possibilities.

Cancer(June21-July 22):Slow to assess the road ahead. Pitfalls abound. You're energized to explore;wait until you've checked travel conditions and routes. Prepare carefully and pack light.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):Stay in action to maintain positive cash flow. Keep communication channels open to manage delays or shortfalls. Collaborate for shared gain. Support each other.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22):Clean up messes and avoid irritations. Provide extra support to your busy partner. Discuss options and solutions for unexpected conditions. Discover hidden opportunities.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Discover an error or mistake in your work. Review and make corrections. Slow to focus on technique. Practice to refine and polish your performance.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov. 21):Provide beauty where it's missing. Discover it in unusual places. Follow your heart where it leads. Creativity reveals new possibilities and solutions. Make your mark.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21):Domestic fantasies and realities may not match. Clean messes. Discuss potential improvements with family or housemates. Feed all worker bees. Imagine the possibilities.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan. 19):Revise, edit and adapt the story for new conditions. Make corrections and polish the presentation. Don't share unfinished work. Take it carefully to save time.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18):You may need to make amess to get cash flowing in a positive direction. Clean up later. Align words and efforts for lucrative gain.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20):Go for a personal dream. It could seem distant or impossible. First, articulate the results you want. Postpone self-criticism. Take small, incremental steps.