Your Daily Astrology

Thursday, Dec .22

Today's Birthday: Family and home delight this year. Consistent practices grow income, assets and resources. Adapting around wintertime romantic or creative challenges leads to domestic delights this spring. Summer shifts your team lineup, before a professional break lights up the autumn. Savor domestic arts, crafts and pleasures.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Prioritize practical logistical details to develop your investigation. Monitor conditions and make repairs. Fix something before it breaks. Discover beauty where least expected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Review shared accounts. Administrative organization benefits your bottom line. Conserve resources and save for a rainy day. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Share support with your partner without getting pushy. Collaborate around a breakdown. Good things come to those who wait. Provide stability, love and comfort.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Reinforce the basics with physical practices and health routines. Don't push or risk breakage. Gentle pressure works better than force. Slow and steady wins.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Relax and enjoy. Don't push your luck or overspend. Savor simple pleasures. Take advantage of good conditions for love, fun and romance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Domestic matters have your attention. Fix something before it breaks, especially where water is concerned, and save. Enjoy comfort and sweetness at home.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A puzzle engages. Don't rush. Come up with a clever solution for a tricky dilemma. Use diplomacy, tact and an open mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep harvesting from the seeds you've sown. Maintain smooth operations with vigilance. Take advantage of lucrative conditions for extra gain. A windfall is possible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're growing stronger and more confident. Don't step on anyone to get where you're going. Grab a lucky break. Share gratitude and acknowledgment.

Capricorn (Dec .22-Jan. 19): Planning and preparation pay extra benefits. Take your time and get it right. Look both ways before stepping out. Savor peaceful privacy and natural settings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb.18): Advance team projects despite a challenge. Coordinate and collaborate to navigate tricky situations. Support with passion and enthusiasm to score a shared goal.

Pisces (Feb.19-March 20): Work could seem intense. Demand for your attention may be high. Keep your cool despite others who don't. A professional prize rewards your efforts.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.