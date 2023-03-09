Thursday, March9

Today's Birthday: Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity this year. Self discipline realizes personal dreams. Adapt winter communications for breaking news, before a surge in spring time income. Adjusting plans with challenging summer investigations leads to an autumn windfall of family benefits. Invest and save for long-term growth.

Aries (March21-April 19): Your partner's views are important. Listen carefully to avoid an argument. Apologize when you make a mistake. Obligations could seem over whelming. Share support.

Taurus (April20-May20): Nurture your health and wellness, especially with a heavy workload. Balance stress with peace, and action with rest. Avoid junk food. Exercise energizes.

Gemini (May21-June20): Romantic ideals and fantasies could fade to reveal messier realities. Clean up what you can. Add beauty where missing. Get creative with a puzzle.

Cancer (June21-July22): Clean domestic messes and self-esteem grows. Nurture family with good food and home comforts. Make repairs and upgrades. Adapt plans and budgets for new circumstances.

Leo (July23-Aug.22): Proceed with caution. Logistics problems can be solved. Schedule carefully to avoid conflict. Patiently clarify misunderstandings right away or they can grow. Practice diplomacy.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Assess what's required. Exercise restraint. See what you can do without. Find what's needed nearby. New evidence threatens complacency. There's money, but none to waste.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Take extra care of yourself. Self-criticismor doubts could drain energy. Recharge with warm water and bubbles, a new style, or comforting activities. You're beloved.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21): Quiet reflection restores and recharges you. Avoid noise or chaos. Clean messes and put things away to clear space. Consider the big mysteries.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): You may need to adapt plans for others. Watch for hidden agendas. Keep your tone respectful and avoid upsets. Friendship grows with care.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan.19): Professional obstacles could cause delays. Take advantage to review and revise your work. Don't worry about the future. Focus on immediate concerns to advance.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): Widen your investigation while keeping travel plans flexible. Watch the road for hidden obstacles. Changes affect plans and itineraries. Explore different options.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Hold out for the best deal, before purchasing. You may have what you need stashed away. Recycle and save. Research for the best value.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.