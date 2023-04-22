Saturday, April 22

Today's Birthday: Invent inspiring possibilities this year. Strengthen bonds between friends with regular reconnection. Imagine and articulate long-term plans this spring. Adjust around summer challenges with your partner, before autumn breakthroughs benefit health and fitness. Make personal changes next winter. Generate ideas and solutions for perfection.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Focus on making creative deadlines. Make sure to hit your basic marks, with strong structures. Add details and polish later. Put together the fundamental elements.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep lucrative gears in motion. You can make extra money. Focus on generating consistent value. Stay flexible to adapt with changes. Cover the basics.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Focus on personal commitments. A long-held dream appears within reach. Build and strengthen support structures. Take care of yourself, and then care for others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keep a low profile. Review plans and reinforce basic elements. Consider things from a higher perspective. Peaceful privacy soothes and satisfies. Rest and recharge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Invite participation to accomplish a shared vision. Develop team strategies. Build on solid foundations. Discuss potential, possibilities and dreams. Coordinate your moves for long-term value.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Advance professional priorities. Strengthen the basic structures of your project. Set aside assumptions or preconceptions. Someone interesting is paying attention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Adventure beckons. Explore new cultures, flavors and philosophies. Recharge batteries before they're depleted. Navigate chaos, distractions or delays. Check routes and reservations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Manage financial tasks despite confusion or misunderstandings. Maintain positive cash flow with shared accounts. Patiently coordinate actions to save time and money. Collaboration pays off.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Collaborate on basic responsibilities. Learn from another's experience. Coordinate tasks and chores. Distractions and confusion abound. Focus on keeping your promises. Support each other.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take it easy. Steady physical practices build strength with repetition. Ask for support when needed. Connect with nature to benefit mind, body and spirit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Have fun. Enjoy familiar company. Share what delights your heart. Invent enticing possibilities together. Get chores done quickly so you can all go play.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Find simple fun at home. Share stories, treats and diversions with family. Conserve resources. Upgrade technology for efficiency. Celebrate results with something delicious.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.