Sunday, Feb. 5

Today’s Birthday: Write your masterpiece this year. Build personal capacities and skills with regular practice. Solve a family puzzle this winter, before creative triumphs light up the spring. Summer market changes require professional adaptation, motivating autumn investigations. Creative muses harmonize to inspire your brilliant connections.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight’s Full Moon shines on a transition. Adapt directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Leo Full Moon. Enjoy a two-week home and family phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write, edit and share.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Leo Full Moon. Redirect attention toward fresh potential.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates new personal directions. Expand boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Review priorities privately. This Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciation and salutations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make professional changes under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts over the next two weeks toward your talents, passions and purpose.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your exploration changes and adapts. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction over a few weeks. Experiment with new concepts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Collaborate on family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make adjustments together. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Begin a new physical fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Shift practices over two weeks for growing health.

