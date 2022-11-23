Your Daily Astrology

Wednesday,Nov.23 Today's Birthday: You're especially lucky in love this year. Create your master piece with steady efforts. Private insights and revelations this autumn lead to winter changes with your health and work. Romance and fun blossom next spring, before summer's quiet, reflective phase. Fun and laughter lightens your spirit.

Aries(March21-April19): Educational opportunities arise after tonight's Sagittarius New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections and discoveries.

Taurus(April20-May20): Find creative ways to grow family financial strength. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight's New Moon. Launch and maintain valuable initiatives for common gain.

Gemini (May21-June20): Partnership flowers in the dark of the Sagittarius New Moon. The next two weeks could get especially romantic. Collaboration deepens and strengthens. Create together.

Cancer (June21-July22): Energize your physical moves. This New Moon initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Leo (July 23-Aug.22): Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It's all for love.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Get creative. Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Profit through communications. Possibilities spark in conversation with this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower for two weeks. Express, share and connect.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov. 21):Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan. 19):Dreams seem with in reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase. Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight's New Moon.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This Sagittarius New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.