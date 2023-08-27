Today's Birthday (08/27/23)— Learn valuable tricks this year. Strengthen partnerships with regular routines and coordinated collaboration. Rake in the cash this autumn, before complications reroute winter explorations. Adapting to unexpected expenses next spring motivates summer collaboration for lucrative family gain. Take your education to the next level.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Grab a lucky professional break. With Mars in Libra over about six weeks, collaboration gets more fun. Coordinate with your partner and win a prize together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Explore the possibilities. Physical efforts seem energized, with Mars in Libra for six weeks. Build productivity, strength and endurance with steady practice. Prioritize health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Generate an abundance of fun. Your passions awaken over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Love and romance flower with playfulness.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Collaborate to energize domestic improvements. Physical action gets beautiful results. Over about six weeks, with Mars in Libra, make home repairs and upgrades.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices. Pursue the full story over about six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Research, edit and publish. Investigate new threads. Record findings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Energize your money making efforts over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Put lucrative plans into motion and maintain momentum.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 9 — Focus on personal development, with Mars in your sign for six weeks. You're energized and empowered. Practice builds talents and capacities. Listen to your coach.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Clean closets, garages and attics. File away the past to clear space for new adventures over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Team projects and community efforts get farther, with Mars in Libra for six weeks. Work together and share resources. Collaborate with friends for common gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Your career gets energized. Advance professionally over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Hunt for exciting opportunities and find them. Your influence rises.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Make plans. Travel, education and exploration occupy your imagination. Go discover new frontiers. Venture farther over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Make financial plans and strategize with your partner, with Mars in Libra. Review and revise budgets. Collaborate for growth and shared ease. Pull together.

— Tribune Content Agency