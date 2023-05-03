Wednesday, May 3

Today's Birthday:Imagine and plan for perfection this year. Realize amazing results with community help. Capture springtime inspiration into schedules and plans. Solving summer partnership challenges motivates a surge in autumn health and energy. Polish your personal presentation next winter. Dream, envision and plot your course.

Aries (March 21-April 19):Breakdowns could affect your partnership. Counter bad luck with a positive attitude. Communication is your golden key. Step aside to cool down, if necessary.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):Heed recommendations and warnings. Disciplined practices support with complications or changes. Balance work with rest to avoid burnout. Consider options and potential solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):Adapt quickly to changing circumstances. Discover spontaneous fun and even romance. Don't fall for empty promises. Breathe deeply and focus on what you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):Adapt for what your family needs now .Minimize risk or controversy and enjoy domestic creations. Clear space for new growth. Research before purchasing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):Don't make wild promises. Abandon preconceptions and consider alternate views. Avoid automatic reactions. Let others know they've been heard. Listening can get farther than speaking.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):Review financial accounts. Unexpected expenses could drain funds. Old assumptions could get challenged. New evidence threatens complacency. Spend less than you bring in.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):Take charge of your destiny. Resist impulsive or automatic reactions. Get extra rest. Dress for success. Use your power and confidence for good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):Consider the big picture and your part in it. Allow yourself time to process recent transitions. Update plans for current circumstances. Unplug and recharge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take advantage of a brilliant idea with your team. Discuss, coordinate and sort resources. Appearances can deceive. Adjust and make corrections. Diversity provides strength.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't get too hasty with a professional project. Build and grow from strong, basic structures. Provide excellent service, quality and a flexible attitude.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Adventurous dreams come true, step by step. Assess the situation carefully before advancing. Adapt to current conditions. Slow for tricky sections. Investigate possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Strengthen foundations with a partner. Revise plans and budgets for unforeseen expenses. You're building for the future. Work together for a long-term vision. Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.