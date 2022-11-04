Your Daily Astrology /

Friday, Nov. 4

Today's Birthday: Health, energy and strength grow this year. Regular domestic routines build harmony and family connection. Discover new talents or powers this autumn, helping solve a winter partnership puzzle. Triumph rewards physical efforts next spring, leading to summer's personal reflection phase. You're energized, revitalized and empowered.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen to your intuition. You can have what you're willing to work for. Go for what you truly want. Keep your objective in mind.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get quiet enough to listen to your own thoughts. Privacy suits your mood. Develop plans for upcoming projects, gatherings or explorations. Make a spiritual connection.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Teamwork can produce miracles once you're aligned and pulling together. Expect temporary confusion. Don't disturb a watchdog. Share what you're learning. Network and collaborate.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A dreamy professional opportunity lies within reach. Develop a possibility into reality step by step. Luck follows your own initiative. You can win this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore your subject in depth. Travel delights, whether your own backyard or distant shores. Study and investigate. Discover hidden wonders off the beaten path.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Coordinate with your partner to grow accounts. Abundance is available. Build financial strength and security, one step at a time. Replenish depleted coffers.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to your partner's unspoken clues as well as their words. Coordinate to synchronize your collaborative efforts. Together, you're unbeatable. You've got each other's back.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Whatever you're doing, it's working. Maintain healthy practices and routines. Physical action gets satisfying results. Score extra points for reconnecting with nature. You're building strength.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fun and romance grow naturally. Indulge yourself and follow your heart. Connect with what and who you love. Share sweetness with your honey.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Savor favorite flavors at home with family. Learn from people you love. Share wisdom, wonder and compassion. Listen generously and support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):Your muses are singing. Fortune follows initiative. Dive into a creative project. Express, write and sketch. Put passion into your work for wonderful harmony.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tap into a lucrative opportunity. Find a new source of funding. Work out the details. Siphon a trickle of your positive cash flow into savings.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.