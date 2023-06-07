Today's Birthday (06/07/23)—Plan and prepare to realize long term dreams this year. Professional growth requires consistent practice. Summer challenges affect health and fitness, before loving connections illuminate the autumn. Winter milestones offer another road. Romantic springtime transitions reveal flowering collaboration and friendship. Imagine amazing results and opportunities arise.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7—Relax and clarify. Don't get pushy with a group effort. Not everyone is ready. Wait for confusion or chaos to clear. Patience saves trouble.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7—Consider the big picture. Wait for better timing before launching a professional project. Avoid misunderstandings or upsets. Clarify the message. Prepare and polish presentations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7—You may not see the road ahead; traffic, surprises and unpredictabilities block the view. Consider long-term plans and possibilities. Investigate potential avenues for exploration.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7—You're building for the future. Financial obstacles and challenges abound. Have patience, especially with each other. Adapt around surprises. Love is your lifeline.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)—Today is an 8— Savor the silence between sounds. Don't get pushy with your partner. Misunderstandings and unscheduled interruptions abound. Support each other. Have discussions later. Relax together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 6— Slow for sharp corners, demands on your attention and other distractions. Don't make assumptions; test first. Avoid stress. Wait for better conditions for speed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)—Today is an 8—Nurture family with love. Share support around challenging conditions. Use any sugar coating with a bitter pill. Patience and humor help untangle misunderstandings. Relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8—Change begins at home. Aim for peace despite chaotic conditions. Use your indoor voice. Patiently take turns. Clean messes and make repairs. Savor simple flavors.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)—Today is a 7—Barriers, challenges and distractions could interrupt your story. Use them as a metaphor. Find hidden meanings. Avoid arguments or controversy. Solve an intellectual puzzle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)—Today is a 7—Communication opens possibilities where none existed. Adapt around an unexpected financial challenge. Patiently resolve logistical or delivery issues. Make a trade. You've got this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8—Go for a personal dream, despite distractions, chaos or barriers. Consider what's necessary and what could be possible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)—Today is a 6—Hide away from noise or crowds, for somewhere more relaxing. Stay patient with miscommunications. Plot your moves in privacy.

— Tribune Content Agency