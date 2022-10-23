Your Daily Astrology /

Sunday, Oct.23
Today's Birthday: You're growing physically stronger and healthier this year. Disciplined efforts realize your domestic dreams and plans. Enjoy a lucrative autumn, before resolving winter challenges with family finances. Raising the level of your partnership next spring leads to a summer income shift. Enjoy practices that revitalize.
Aries (March21-April19): You can take ground on long-term family financial goals over this next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Generate positive cash flow together.
Taurus (April20-May20): Take your relationship to the next level this month. Develop and unfold your partnership under the Scorpio Sun. Romance and friendship flower.
Gemini (May21-June20): Feed and nurture your body, mind and spirit. Prioritize health and vitality over the next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Balance work with play.
Cancer (June21-July22):Get playful. Enjoy a fun, games and romance phase this next month under the Scorpio Sun. Take action for what and who you love.
Leo (July23-Aug.22):Begin a sweet domestic phase. This month, with the Sun in Scorpio, favors home renovation projects. Invest in home, family and real estate.
Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Put together lucrative connections. Communication flowers this month under the Scorpio Sun. Get the word out for a cause close to your heart. Document discoveries.
Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): It's easier to make money over the next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Track income and outflow. Research investments carefully. Grow account balances.
Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21): Your spotlight shines bright, with the Sun in your sign this month. Take charge. Energize a personal dream. Provide leadership. Contribute your gifts.
Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec.21): Peaceful settings inspire nostalgic reflection, retrospection and imagination. Thoughts turn inward this month under the Scorpio Sun. Complete old projects and invent new possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan. 19):With the Scorpio Sun, enjoy participation with friends, groups and community. Teamwork generates powerful results. Social events provide valuable connections. Together, you can move mountains.
Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): This month favors professional advancement under the Scorpio Sun. Develop your career toward your heart. Accept a responsibility you've been craving. Business booms.
Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Exploration and adventure call you out. Expand territory this next month under the Scorpio Sun. Study a subject of your fascination. Enjoy trips and classes.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.