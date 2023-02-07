Tuesday, Feb. 7
Today’s Birthday:Your follower list grows this year. Practice keeping your word to build your confidence and reputation. Adapt your household around winter changes, before creating a springtime masterpiece. Your professional work takes another direction this summer, before autumn investigations reveal unimagined treasure. Communication is your superpower.
Aries (March 21-April 19):Slow to assess conditions. Impulsive moves could risk expensive accidents. Listen and observe. Unusual options merit investigation. Prioritize health and strong physical performance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20):Relax and scope out the situation before taking action. Creative visions and current realities don’t match. Wait for developments. Discover spontaneous fun and romance.
People are also reading…
Gemini (May 21-June 20):Home draws you in. Make domestic repairs and upgrades as needed. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity or bargain. Enjoy something delicious with your family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22):Listen before speaking. Don’t get pushy. Wait for later to proceed. Potentially dangerous conditions lie ahead. Practice diplomacy and tact. Context is decisive.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):Inhibit the urge to show off. Don’t buy toys right now. Keep your budget. Costs are higher than expected. Consider consequences before choosing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):Take extra care of yourself. Temporary confusion could blind you. Mistakes could get expensive or unpleasant. Consider personal priorities and potential consequences. Rest and recharge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):Slow to review plans and adjust for changes. Work out details in private. Keep secrets and confidences. Avoid controversy or noise and get productive.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):Illusions dissolve to reveal the unvarnished truth. Be careful not to break anything. Advise others to take caution too. Discuss possibilities. Schedule actions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Don’t get too hasty with a professional project. Prepare carefully before launching. Consider consequences to avoid upset or controversy. Seek team support as needed.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):Slow to assess conditions before setting off. Hidden truths reveal themselves upon investigation. Guard against accidents. Study best options. Consider alternative or unusual ideas.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):Review numbers before committing to a purchase. Temporary impulses could cause lasting upset. Do the homework. Research for best value. Wait for better conditions. Collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):Share support with your partner. Clean messes. Do what you said. Simplify objectives and take one at a time. Talk about dreams and possibilities.
Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.