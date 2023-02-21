Tuesday, Feb. 21

Today’s Birthday: Take advantage of lucrative conditions this year. Disciplined, consistent actions make dreams come true. Springtime insights reconnect you with old dreams, inspiring new summertime explorations. Extra autumn bounty blesses your family, supporting creative changes. Harvest the abundant fruit and save some for later.

Aries (March 21-April 19):Consider a transition as an opportunity. You can adapt around changes. Imagine, invent and envision dreams for the future. Take time for peaceful rituals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):Everything seems possible with teamwork. Align around a common cause and pull together. Communicate around changes and patiently clarify. Friends lighten the load.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):Dreamy professional opportunities tempt. Let others see the real you. An older person has great ideas. Learn from another’s experience for wonderful results.

Cancer ( June 21-July 22): Study, listen, and learn. Explore and investigate new ideas. The time for experimentation is now. Adventures await. Make bold discoveries. Share far and wide.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):Your credit rating is going up. Get expert advice to take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Strategize and collaborate. Communicate around financial or market changes.

Virgo (Aug .23-Sept. 22):Breakthroughs in partnership, connection and collaboration open new possibilities. Communication provides resilience. Romance arises in conversation. Share support to realize a common dream.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Physical action gets results. Enjoy a fun workout and fuel up afterward. You’re growing stronger. Learn from respected coaches. Refine your technique for higher performance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):Fall in love all over again. Talk about common interests and passions. Discuss dreams, wishes and possibilities. Have fun together. You’re both charming and enchanted.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Clean house. Clear space by giving away what you no longer need. Beautify your surroundings with art, flowers and lighting. Share delicious home cooking.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):Follow a hunch. Dig for clues and solve an intellectual puzzle. Compile data and summarize to simplify. Creative dreams come true with disciplined efforts.

Aquarius ( Jan. 20-Feb. 18):The more you learn, the more you earn. Expand your talents and raise your rates. Find your niche. Provide excellent services. Abundance is available.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):Keep your objective in mind. You can accomplish more than you think possible. Personal projects grow and develop. Connect with your own passion.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.