Your Daily Astrology /Nancy Black

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Today's Birthday: Home supports success this year. Determination and steady communications strengthen shared networks. Adapt physical practices around winter changes, before a blooming springtime romance. Adjust summer plans for peaceful reflection. Next autumn brings delightful social connections and popularity. Family connection keeps your feet on the ground.

Aries (March21-April 19): Connect and network. Career opportunities multiply, with Mercury in Capricorn. Collaborate with influential people over the next three weeks. Invent interesting projects and possibilities together. Taurus(April20-May20): Conserve resources. A three week expansion phase begins, with Mercury in Capricorn. Travel, research and education flourish. Virtual investigations save time and money. Broaden your horizons. Gemini(May21-June20): Collaborate for shared commitments. Grow family fortunes with communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn. Manage practical details. Budget for growth. Cancer(June21-July 22): Partnership arises in conversation. Invent new possibilities together over the next three weeks. Collaborate on solutions, with Mercury in Capricorn.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):Team work matters. Physical action gets results. Begin a three week intense work phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Aim for high performance. Practice makes perfect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Match passion with discipline for an unbeatable game. Words come easily for three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn. Talk about what you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Study options. Discuss domestic plans and possibilities over three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn. Share memories, acknowledgments and traditions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make lucrative connections. Express what's in your heart. Mercury enters Capricorn for a clever, witty and creative phase. Practice and learn voraciously. Sign contracts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Collaboration flowers. Profit through communications over the next three-week period,with Mercury in Capricorn. Put lucrative deals together. Use your wits.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19): Maintain healthy practices. Begin a three-week intellectual phase, with Mercury in your sign. Journal to capture and express your personal views. Articulate your vision.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb. 18): Relax with someone you love. Savor a private, thoughtful phase, with Capricorn Mercury. Process transitions by reading,writing or talking. Enjoy traditions,music and rituals.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20): Nurture your home base. Teamwork and collaboration arise in communication,with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Share, connect and network for common strength.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.