Your Daily Astrology /Nancy Black

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Today's Birthday: Creativity, romance and passion inspire this year. Autumn traditions and rituals delight and energize, before a wintertime physical change requires adaptation. Springtime fun, creativity and romance fill your heart before a private summer retreat phase to revise plans. Fun and playfulness lead to valuable discoveries.

Aries (March 21-April19): Find inspiration and motivation from others, especially young people. Collaborate for common gain. Listen and learn from another vantage. Share resources, data and teamwork.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Learn from your professional competition. Discover hidden opportunities. Follow advice from experienced elders. Expand upon their advances. Raise the level of your game.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Explore wider horizons after careful preparation. Strong logistical coordination in advance allows for smooth sailing. Finesse works better than force. Discover wonderful stories.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Give to a cause close to your heart. Contribute to grow shared resources. Words and actions now can have lasting benefits. Collaborate for growth.

Leo( July 23-Aug. 22): Coordination with your partner provides ease and freedom. Rely on each other. Share the load and pull together. A shared dream inspires action.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your disciplined efforts are paying off. Maintain healthy practices for growing strength, energy and endurance. Start easy and build up. Feed yourself well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Practice your game to advance skills. Learn new techniques, modalities or songs. Disciplined efforts build the framework for your passions to play upon.

Scorpio(Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Suggestions lead to fruitful actions. Coordinate to share the load. Domestic preparation, cooking or crafting produces delightful results. Share something delicious with family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Enjoy an intellectual challenge. Solve a puzzle, clue by clue. Note your observations. Discover new threads to pull. Do the backstage detective work.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Develop lucrative projects. Invest time and talents to grow seeds to fruition. Gently tend shoots and roots. What you nurture now feeds you later.

Aquarius(Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take charge for the results you want. If you can't do something, find out who can and collaborate. Advance a personal passion project.

Pisces(Feb. 19-March 20): Consider plans and revise for current conditions. Fantasy and reality clash. Follow through on unfinished business. Get busy behind closed doors. Make arrangements. Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter,@ LindaCBlack.