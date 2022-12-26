Your Daily Astrology /Nancy Black

Monday, Dec. 26

Today's Birthday:Domestic comforts recharge and empower this year. Prosperity grows with disciplined persistence and determination. Shift directions with winter passion projects, before spring brings a blossoming domestic phase. Supporting friends around summer changes sparks connections, leading to autumn career breaks. Savor home-cooked family favorites and traditions.

Aries (March 21-April 19):Friends and allies push you forward. Practice good manners. Together you can get much farther than you would alone. Share the load.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):Work takes priority. Disciplined efforts get outsized rewards. Take advantage of excellent conditions to advance a project to new levels. Build on solid foundations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):Widen the scope of your investigation, building upon strong structures. Provide leadership. Organize plans and itineraries. Expand horizons. Take new territory. Discover hidden treasure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):Manage financial accounts for positive cash flow. Collaborate to take advantage of favorable conditions for growth. Build up your shared rainy day fund.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):Consider a partner's advice. Listen to suggestions, test and make your own plan. Adjust strategies as you go. Learn from an experienced view.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept .22):Maintain healthy routines and practices. Disciplined efforts get satisfying results, step by step. Get into creative mode. Energize your work to keep pace.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):Relax and have fun with people and activities you love. Take your favorite games to a new level. Share something delicious. Try something new.

Scorpio( Oct .23-Nov.21): Homecomforts delight. Handle domestic repairs and improvements as needed. Family takes center stage. Wrap yours in warmth, laughter and love. Relax together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Creative projects seem newly energized. Build on strong foundations. Adapt around recent changes. Present an old idea to a new audience. Write, connect and share.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan.19):Collaborate to grow shared accounts. A push now can have lasting benefits. Align on shared objectives and roles. Strategize and coordinate for lucrative gain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb.18):Today is a 9 : Take time for yourself. Get lost in a good workout. Advance a personal ambition or goal and grow new skills. Learn what you need.

Pisces (Feb.19-March 20):Enjoy a private planning phase. Relax and consider your plans from different perspectives. Entertain alternative options. Reserve in advance. Prepare for the road you want.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.