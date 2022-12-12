Your Daily Astrology /Nancy Black

Monday, Dec.12

Today's Birthday: Rewards bless your house this year. Disciplined efforts can realize a creative dream. Adjust work or health strategies this winter, for springtime fun and romance. Private summer reflection reveals new directions, leading to teamwork and victory next autumn. Family joys illuminate what's most important.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Gain skills with steady practice. Take creative or romantic projects to the next level. Aim for high performance. Play for fun and to win.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Domestic matters require attention. Clean an unexpected mess. Disciplined efforts get satisfying results. Tackle chores with gusto and finish early with a treat.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Words come easily. Write your story. Adapt around unusual conditions or surprising news. Tackle administrative data management. Power on for solid results. Keep creative deadlines.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Follow through and profit. Don't drain your savings. Keep practical considerations in the forefront. Redeem valuables you've stored away. Your discipline is admirable.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Advance a personal passion project with determination and persistence. You're energized. Dress for success. Try a new cut or style. Shake things up a little.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Hide away from noise, crowds or chaos. You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Adapt plans for recent changes. Organize and manage details.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Friends help you make a connection. Teamwork and coordination supports a shared effort around pitfalls. Push together for common gain. You're especially powerful together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your work is gaining attention. Energize a professional project with disciplined, coordinated efforts. Adjust around deviations. Build upon the strong foundation already set.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your exploration advances by leaps and bounds. Traffic flows freely although deviations could arise. An organized push takes satisfying ground. Widen your investigation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Collaborate to grow family financial strength. Learn from wise elders. Build for the next generation. Invest and prepare for the future. Work together for love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share and coordinate with your partner for greater ease and efficiency. Contribute to advance a joint venture. Keep promises and deadlines. Enjoy common obsessions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Adapt workouts for changing conditions. Your body wants to move. Get your heart pumping. Shake your booty. Practice makes perfect. Focus on technique and form.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.