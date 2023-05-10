YOUNG Kristina M. May 6, 2023 of Williamsville, NY. Daughter of the late Jacob and Marie Young; beloved sister of Jay Young (Ellen); cherished aunt of Hope Chavanne, (John); Heather Prestenberg and Hollie Parker (late Riddick); dearest great aunt of Jacob and Ava Chavanne, Sophia Prestenberg, Olivia and Riddick Parker, III; also survived by several loving cousins; devoted canine guardian of Buster and the late Scooby-Doo. Family will receive friends on Friday May 12th from 3-7 p.m. at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday May 13th, 10:30am at St. Mary's RC Church, 6919 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Kristina served on the Boards of Directors of Child & Family Services of Erie County, Gerard Place, CMH Counseling and The Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter and was a devoted volunteer in the SPCA Serving Erie County PAWS for LOVE therapy dog program. On line condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com