DENVER — With a new hitting coach, mile-high altitude and an opposing starter with a 6.40 ERA working in their favor, the Yankees seemed primed for an offensive outburst at Coors Field as they returned from the All-Star break.

They scored two runs instead.

Those came off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton, who laced a two-run, 455-foot homer off Colorado lefty Austin Gomber in the first inning. The blast started the Sean Casey era and the second half with a bang, but the tied-for-last-place Yankees didn’t score again in a 7-2 loss to the last-place Rockies, who entered the game with the worst ERA in the National League.

“I know there is a lot of panic outside the clubhouse,” said Gleyber Torres, who singled before Stanton's homer and had three hits. “We just try to play better baseball, little by little. The energy is good for us. We have to figure out faster a way to get better at home plate. Everything is up to us."

New York is tied for last place in the AL East this late in a season for the first time since Aug. 23, 1992.

“I’m not worried about where we are,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It's all in front of us. We don't have to go on an incredible run. We all know we have to play better than we have been playing. We have to generate more, it’s as simple as that.”

The Yankees had a chance to tack on more runs in the sixth, when Stanton led off with a bloop double. But Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader and Josh Donaldson all recorded outs as the Yankees’ offense continued to sputter like it did for much of the first half.

Carlos Rodón, meanwhile, came up short in his second start for the Yankees. The southpaw totaled four hits, four earned runs, one homer, two walks and six strikeouts over five innings and 88 pitches.

While all of Rodón’s runs were earned, Isiah Kiner-Falefa didn’t help the pitcher out in the second inning when Brenton Doyle lined a ball to left with two runners in scoring position and the Yankees up, 2-1. Kiner-Falefa’s first step was in, but the rope sailed over his head and gave the Rockies a 3-2 lead.

The ball had a 70% catch probability, according to Statcast.

In theory, the immediate schedule is in the Yankees' favor. Saturday's opposing pitcher was Connor Seabold, who holds an ERA over over 6.00.

And if Seabold didn't do the trick for the New York offense, the Yankees will get a crack at Chase Anderson on Sunday. His ERA is closer to 7.00.

Gerrit Cole, fresh off an All-Star start, will pitch the series finale for New York.

Trainer's room

Yankees: Aaron Judge (toe ligament) took batting practice and ran in the outfield the past two days. He ran without any obvious limitations.

"It's not healed, so obvioulsy it is what it is," Judge said. "But we're making progress every day."

LHP Nestor Cortes (shoulder) is expected to throw to hitters Monday in Anaheim, Calif., and if all goes well he will likely begin a rehab assignment, Boone said. Cortes is eligible to return from the 60-day IL on Aug. 3. … OF Greg Allen began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa. … INF Jake Lamb signed a minor league contract and was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (right shoulder subluxation) was placed on the injured list Friday after getting hurt Sunday. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected to pitch again this season. … RHP Antonio Senzatela (elbow) is to undergo Tommy John surgery after having a setback during a throwing session Saturday, Black said. … LHP Brent Suter (oblique) is to make a rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque. … RHP Tyler Kinley (shoulder) is to begin a rehab assignment at Class A Spokane on Tuesday. … LHP Tommy Doyle and INF/OF Michael Toglia were promoted from Albuquerque.

DJ Returned

New York 3B DJ LeMahieu received a standing ovation in his return to Coors Field, his first game in Colorado since 2018 when he helped the Rockies to their most recent playoff appearance before signing with the Yankees as a free agent.

“He exemplifies the definition of a winning player,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “He cared about winning as much as anybody I’ve been around.”