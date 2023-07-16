DENVER — Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run homer off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio and the Colorado Rockies beat the Yankees, 8-7, Sunday to take two of three from New York.

Colorado, a National League-worst 36-58, overcame a 3-1 deficit when C.J. Cron hit an eighth-inning grand slam off Clay Holmes, the first home run allowed by the right-hander this season.

“I was trying to make a sinker down,” Holmes said. “It was a spot in the ballgame where we needed a big out, but unfortunately it stayed up and couldn’t get that out.”

New York tied the score in the ninth against Daniel Bard on Gleyber Torres’ run-scoring infield single and Harrison Bader’s sacrifice fly.

Playing into the 11th for the first time this year, the Yankees opened a 7-5 lead against Gavin Hollowell (1-0) on run-scoring singles by Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Pereza, who was recalled from the minors when Josh Donaldson was put on the injured list Sunday because of a strained right calf.

Jones hit a 450-foot home run on a fastball and drove in Cron, the automatic runner. Trejo hit his first homer in 128 plate appearances this season on a hanging slider from Marinaccio (4-5), dropping New York to 5-7 in extra innings.

“It felt fantastic,” Trejo said. “It was one of those where I felt I got enough of it to get over the fence. It was a hanging slider and I put a good swing on it.”

Hollowell got his first major league win.

New York has lost six of eight and is tied for last in the AL East at 50-44. The Yankees fell to 15-19 since reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge sprained his right big toe on June 3.

Colorado’s three starting pitchers in the series were Austin Gomber (6.19 ERA), Connor Seabold (7.18) and Chase Anderson (6.26), who pitched five scoreless innings Sunday.

Anthony Rizzo was 0 for 4 with an inning-ending flyout that stranded the bases loaded in the third, He has gone 41 games without a home run since May 20, hitting ,196 with 11 RBIs.

New York headed to a series at the Los Angeles Angels.

“We’ve got 2½ months to put ourselves in a position to be championship-caliber,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s on us. We’ve got to go prove that. As far as who we’re playing, this is Major League Naseball. You’re going to beat some good teams. You’re going to lose some series to teams that are struggling. It’s a grind every time you go out there. They outlasted us today. We’re obviously (angry) in the moment that we lost a series, but it’s a series. We’ve got to move on from it and go try to play well in California.”

Gerrit Cole, who started for the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, struck out 11 in his 59th double-digit strikeout game. He allowed two hits in six innings, giving up his only run on Michael Toglia’s second-inning homer.

Colorado loaded the bases in the eighth against Tommy Kahnle, and Cron followed with his sixth career slam.

Cole’s 24th double-digit strikeout game with the Yankees surpassed Ron Guidry for the team record.

Cole said he was humbled to be mentioned alongside Guidry.

“It’s hard to comprehend to be honest,” Cole said. “He’s one of the all-time Yankee greats.”

Donaldson out

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after straining his right calf running out a grounder.

The 37-year-old pulled up as he neared first base. Donaldson, a three-time All-Star, was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.

“We’ll see what level and then go from there but I know it wasn’t great,” Boone said.

Infielder Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where the 23-year-old was hitting .261 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs in 45 games. Peraza batted .188 with three RBIs in 12 games with the Yankees from April 28 to May 3, playing second, shortstop and third.