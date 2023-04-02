Outfielder Wynton Bernard drove in all three runs, two coming on a 10th-inning double, as the Buffalo Bisons held off the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 3-2, Sunday at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa.

Bernard, the former Niagara University star, pulled the Bisons into a 1-1 tie in the sixth with an infield single to third that scored Davis Schneider. In the 10th, Bernard drove the first pitch he saw with two out to left to score Schneider and Otto Lopez.

Scranton answered with one run in the bottom of the 10th but Thomas Hatch, the seventh Buffalo pitcher, got the final out to earn the save.

Bernard AGAIN! We lead 3-1 in T10! pic.twitter.com/nsEwvCcBKC — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) April 2, 2023

The Bisons went 2-1 in their season-opening series and are off Monday. Top Toronto prospect Yosver Zulueta has been named the starting pitcher for the home opener Tuesday at 2:05 in Sahlen Field against the Worcester Red Sox.

A 25-year-old Cuban right-hander Zulueta is rated as Toronto's No. 3 prospect by MLB.com. He pitched at four levels of the Blue Jays' chain last year and went 0-1, 3.86 in three late-season games with the Bisons.