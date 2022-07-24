WUJEK Marion K.

Resident of Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home in Springville, NY, and long time native of Orchard Park, NY, passed peacefully on July 22, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Henry Wujek and daughter of the late Paul and Katherine Topinko; loving mother of Catherine M. (Terry) Ried, Robert H. (Lori) Wujek, Jane A. (Thomas) Baldemair and John J. (Kirsten) Wujek; also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of the late Joseph Topinko, Walter Topinko, Maggie (Topinko) Baker, Edwina (Topinko) Ryder, Ann (Topinko) Rappl, Pauline (Topinko) Hawver and Adam Topinko; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday 4 pm – 7 pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 am in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc. at www. hospicebuffalo.com or the Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com