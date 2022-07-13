 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WROBLEWSKI John, Jr.

WROBLEWSKI John, Jr.
Of Buffalo, NY, July 11, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Genevieve (Banaszak) Wroblewski; dearest father of Joanne (Barbara Farr) Wroblewski, Farr) Wroblewski, Jennifer (Ron) Pinke, and the late John (Rosemary) and James Wroblewski; grandfather of John, Monica, Corey, Maxwell, Grace, and Gabriel; greatgrandfather of Cameron; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 3-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. Face masks required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY, Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Wroblewski was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran of WWII. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com

