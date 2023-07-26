(Arthur), Patricia (Ronald) Olin, Jacqueline Stoj (Michael Crotzer), Julianne (Rus) Thompson, Suzanne, George C. (Michelle), Anton (Lisa) and the late Joseph and Michael Wopperer. Father-in-law of Maureen Wopperer, Marcia (William) Scheider and the late Ron Stoj. Dear Grandfather of Joseph, Emily (Andrew), Anna (Michael), Nicholas, Matthew (Amy), Courtney (John), Bridge, Julian (Gaby), Georgianna (Jared), Joseph (Savanah), Elijah (Elizabeth), Jacob (Marissa), Abram, Lillian (Logen), Michael Flores, Brynn, Max and Tyler. Survived by 16 great grandchildren. Brother of Raymond, Mary Ann Jeffrey, Rev. Thomas and the late Dorothy Ketterer, Robert, Frank, William, Jeanne Brady and Charles Wopperer. Family and friends may call on Wednesday and Thursday, July 26 & 27 from 4-8 pm at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore NY 14217. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 28 at St. Joseph Cathedral Church, 50 Franklin St. Buffalo, NY 14202 at 9:30 am. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wopperer Tuition Scholarship Fund c/o St. Joseph Collegiate Institute or Canisius College. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com