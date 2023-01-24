WOLF Paul H., Jr. January 22, 2023; beloved husband Judith V. (nee Catalano) Wolf to whom he would have been married to for 50 years on June 2nd; dear father of Paul H. III (Alissa) Wolf, Frank A. Wolf, Mary Ellen (Jorge) Reinoso-Zegarra and Rachel C. Wolf; devoted grandfather to Sophia, Isa, Jocelyn, Jorge, Tessa and Michael; son of the late Paul H. Sr. and Mary J. (nee Nelligan) Wolf; dear brother of Margaret (Richard) Baetzhold, Sharon (late Robert) Gibbons, Ann (Patrick) Kavanagh, late John Wolf, Frederick (Debra) Wolf, Mary Joan (Ron) Newkirk, Peter (Elaine) Wolf, Daniel (Kathy) Wolf, Martha (Kenneth) Sobczak, Catherine (Daniel) Dinki, Ellen (Dr. Steven) Cella, Thomas (Jeanne) Wolf, Hugh (Andrea) Wolf and Mary Grace (Paul) Bessinger; Paul is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. The family will be present Wednesday, January 25th from 4 to 8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 26th at 10:30 AM at St. Paul RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd. at Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY. Please assemble at church. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com