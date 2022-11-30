WOJNAR Lillian T. (nee Racis)

Nov. 26, 2022. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late John J; loving mother of John (Julie) Wojnar, Susan Baird and Rob Wojnar; dear grandma of Nicole and Madison, dear mimi to JD, Jessica and Josie; predeceased by 5 siblings; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 3-7 pm at the Dengler Roberts Perna Funeral Home 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1mile north of Maple Rd. just past Klein Rd.) Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Leo the Great RC Church 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, Friday at 9am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Assoc. On line condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com