WNY colleges and universities find rankings to celebrate in U.S. News list

The University at Buffalo is celebrating being in the top 40 public universities in the nation, coming in at 38th – same as last year – in the U.S. News 2022-23 Best Colleges rankings released this week.

Hilbert College in Hamburg is heralding its ranking at No. 2 in boosting students’ Social Mobility (second to No. 1 Boricua College in New York City, a school devoted to helping Hispanic students succeed).

SUNY Fredonia State's release proclaims its ranking at 17th in the category of “Top Public Universities in the North,” a region that “includes nearly 200 four-year universities in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont,” the release says.

Depending how you search the rankings of an all-time high 1,500 four-year colleges and universities in 17 different categories U.S. News examined this year, pretty much every school in the report can find something to crow about.

And depending how you spin them, the rankings are either the last word on everything higher education or just another tool students can use to determine the best school for them.

Schools that move up in the rankings from year to year tend to publicly highlight that fact. Schools that don’t, don’t.

For instance, Stony Brook University in Long Island is happily sharing its ranking at No. 77 among national universities – “a significant jump of 16 places from a year ago” – and its rise up seven spots to No. 31 among public universities.

“It’s also the first time Stony Brook is the top-ranked public university in New York State without tying with another university,” Stony Brook's release says.

Newsday’s coverage referred to Stony Brook as “the SUNY system’s flagship university” – even though Gov. Kathy Hochul named two SUNY flagships this year: Stony Brook and UB .

UB, by contrast, noted its placement at No. 89 on this year’s U.S. News list of best national universities, both public and private, an improvement of four spots from last year.

UB also came in 56th among Best Colleges for Veterans. A UB release that delved into the finer points revealed it also reached No. 65 among undergraduate computer science programs, an improvement of 17 spots from last year, and No. 67 on the list of undergraduate nursing programs, an improvement of nine spots from the previous year.

Among other potentially noteworthy rankings in this year’s report:

St. Bonaventure University came in 20th out of 181 “Regional Universities North,” ninth in “Best Value Schools” and 63rd in “Top Performers in Social Mobility.”

Canisius College is 22nd in Regional Universities North (a tie with Elizabethtown College in Pa.), ninth in Best Colleges for Veterans and 6th in undergraduate teaching (a tie with The College of New Jersey in Ervine, N.J.), a category that reflects its emphasis on undergraduate research.

Niagara University ranked 33rd in Regional Universities North, 14th in Best Colleges for Veterans and fifth in Best Value.

SUNY Buffalo State is ranked 40th among top public schools, 113th in Regional Universities North (out of 181 ranked) and 34th in social mobility, prompting praise from Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner.

“Buffalo State’s continual high ranking on social mobility reflects the college’s effort to lift up low-income and first-generation students into the middle class and beyond,” she said in Buffalo State's release. “This is a part of the Buffalo State mission that I’m particularly proud of.”

Sometimes it's enough just to make the list. Daemen University placed 331st out of 440 National Universities – and sees that glass as half full. The school announced that “for the fourth consecutive year, the university has been ranked among the top institutions of higher learning in the country, earning a spot on the U.S. News and World Report 2022-23 Best National Universities list.”

Daemen also did the numbers and declared it is “one of only three institutions in the Buffalo-Niagara region to be included on the National Universities list – and one of only 28 ranked in New York State.”

While U.S. News’ list is considered the most influential in the college rankings, some question the methodology, data supplied by the schools and weight given to the various categories.

In a speech last month, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the U.S. News rankings tend to stress reputation over results.

“Too often, our best-resourced schools are chasing rankings that mean little on measures that truly count: college completion, economic mobility, narrowing gaps in access to opportunity for all Americans,” Cardona said. “That system of ranking is a joke.”

