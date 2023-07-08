At a time when dwindling car counts in various divisions at race tracks have become the norm, the Street Stock class at Lancaster Motorplex is thriving.

At Lancaster’s last stock car race June 29, a season-high field of 32 Street Stock teams graced the pit area. In Lancaster’s other race dates thus far in 2023, the track has drawn 21, 25 and twice, 27 cars.

While Lancaster had large fields of Street Stocks during the so-called “good old days,” in the 1970s and 1980s, there’s no time like the present.

A surge in Street Stocks would have been welcome at any point in Lancaster’s 64-year history, but it seems even more so now.

While the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series was the big attraction on June 29 with the annual running of the Ol’Boy Cup 60, the Street Stocks ranks are filled with a solid mix of veteran drivers and newcomers that has seen the division produce highly competitive and entertaining racing.

Thus far in 2023, Tim Welshans, Jacob Gustafson and David Brunka each has won one Street Stock feature race, while Mark Hoch has scored a pair of race wins, including June 29.

Hoch is Lancaster’s defending Street Stock champion. Nik Welshans, who is the brother of Tim, is a winning driver at Lancaster. David Brunka, a Lancaster Street Stock rookie and former track 4-Cylinder champion, recently won his first career Lancaster Street Stock feature in just his fourth career start.

Hoch, Brunka and Nik Welshans all have theories on why the Street Stock class at Lancaster has exploded.

“Street Stock is about the last entry-level class we have here at Lancaster,” Hoch said. “Pricing in racing is going through the roof, even in the Street Stocks, but you can still field a car with a couple friends or dad or a family member for about $2,000.

“It’s great to have all these new guys here. The car count this season is nothing to sneeze at. Plus, I can’t afford to move up in class so I’ll stay right where I am in the Street Stocks. I enjoy being here. My sponsors enjoy being here. There’s a lot of good guys that have been racing here 20-some years. For others, it’s the first time dealing with them and they’re learning us and we’re learning them and it makes for a good time.”

Hoch has a busy day job working for the railroad that requires weekends, so it often is hard for him to work on his race cars, but somehow he finds the time and gets things done.

“I have to put in for personal vacation days to race because my normal shifts are Saturday and Sunday,” Hoch said. “But I’ve got a good group of guys that help me out. The days I’m not around we try to make a game plan and everyone pitches in. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Brunka moved up to the Lancaster Street Stocks this season after a successful career in the track’s 4-Cylinder class, winning two titles in his four seasons.

Brunka is still sporting a large smile after his June 17 victory at Lancaster.

“My win two weeks ago really hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “There’s big competition and the win really caught me off-guard a little bit, but I know we have a good car and I just need to get more seat time. That night I got it done.

“I’m glad that a lot of guys are coming out and getting into the Street Stocks here. This is a new venture for me. I wanted to move up in past years, but we just couldn’t get everything together to make it right. Now it’s right. It’s been worth it now and a lot of fun. We’ll race Holland and Lake Erie this year, too.”

During the prerace practice session June 29, Nik Welshans had a baseball bat in hand but it wasn’t to get in some batting practice. He was beating his right front quarter panel back into position as it was rubbing against the tire. Welshans would later drop out of the night’s feature race.

“I think one of the reasons why the Street Stock class has grown here at Lancaster is because they’ve kept the rules the same for about 15 years now,” Nik Welshans said. “These are the rules we had at Holland and then Lancaster adopted them and now the ROC runs these same rules also. They are good rules that have kept the cost down. I think personally this class has the best racing and the most fun cars to drive.

Welshans noted that with unfortunately reduced schedules at Holland Speedway and Lake Erie Speedway, there are fewer opportunities to race and that has helped Lancaster.

“There are a lot of guys who moved up to the Street Stocks from the 4-Cylinders this year. We have more competition and I think there are at least 10 cars that can win on any given night. That’s a reason for excitement for this class.

“I feel Lancaster is a great facility and the owners are great so I like it. I do hope it’s the last time I have to get out and use the baseball bat this season.”

Lancaster’s next stock car date is July 13.

Notable races

Various local tracks have special race dates on tap for late July.

Holland Speedway will host the ROC Asphalt Modified Series Crosby’s 100 on July 29.

Freedom Motorsports Park will host the Empire Super Sprints on July 14.

Lancaster presents the Ron Wentland Memorial Top class drag race July 21.

Ransomville Speedway will showcase the Empire Street Stock Series, also July 21.