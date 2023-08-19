August 16, 2023. Beloved husband of Louis Wiseman; loving mother of Cindi (late John) Mikulik, Susan (late Dr. Alan) Forrest and Marci Wiseman; sister of the late Eugene Finton; sisterin-law of Jo Finton; devoted grandmother of Elianna, Ayelet, and Liat; also survived by nieces, nephews, and loving family. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday 10 am at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Shiva will be announced the day of the service. Share condolences and view livestream at mesnekoff.com