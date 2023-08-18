Beloved wife of the late Wayne D. Wisbaum. Devoted mother of Karen (late David) Van Dyke (fiancé Gregory Wilkin), Wendy (Jose Campa) Wisbaum and Deborah (Robert) Lee. Loving grandmother of Devin (Celestine Warren) & John Van Dyke, Victoria, Carmen and Lucas Campa, Samantha, Jessica & Kate Lee. Twin sister of Janie (late Herbert) Polk, sister of Susan (Ronald) Diner, and Nancy Jo (Alan) Feinberg, sisterin-law of Joyce (late Alan) Underberg. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family Graveside Burial will take place, followed by a Memorial Service Monday at noon at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Avenue, followed by lunch. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, 114 University Ave, Rochester, NY 14605. Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.