Beloved wife of the late Wayne D. Wisbaum. Devoted mother of Karen (late David) Van Dyke (fiancé Gregory Wilkin), Wendy (Jose Campa) Wisbaum and Deborah (Robert) Lee. Loving grandmother of Devin (Celestine Warren) & John Van Dyke, Victoria, Carmen and Lucas Campa, Samantha, Jessica & Kate Lee. Twin sister of Janie (late Herbert) Polk, sister of Susan (Ronald) Diner, and Nancy Jo (Alan) Feinberg, sisterin-law of Joyce (late Alan) Underberg. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family Graveside Burial will take place, followed by a Memorial Service Monday at noon at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Avenue, followed by lunch. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, 114 University Ave, Rochester, NY 14605. Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.
WISBAUM Janet K.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The legal drama has been playing out in three different courts over the past 18 months and includes some unusually pointed language from lawye…
Rick Jeanneret, the legendary play-by-play voice of the Buffalo Sabres who became one of the franchise's biggest icons over his 51-year career…
Brian Wiser went to Wegmans in Canandaigua the other day for blackberries – and got more than he’d expected.
From wiretap warning to ethics officer: Erie County assistant DA faced no discipline for altering warrant documents
The state court system’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics has said the allegations against Paul J. Williams III, if true, call into quest…
At a court hearing Friday, lawyers for Stephen Kershnar pressed a federal court judge for a preliminary injunction to bar the university from …