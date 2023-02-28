One of the two top-prize winning tickets in Monday's Take 5 midday drawing was sold at a supermarket in Erie County, New York Lottery officials reported.

The ticket, worth $9,726, was purchased at the Tops Markets at 12775 Broadway, Alden, and matched all five winning numbers: 4, 19, 21, 30 and 38. The other $9,726 winner was sold in Newark. There were 58 runners-up who matched four numbers, winning $503 each.

Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers.