Wilson to start for Jets; White not cleared to play

NFL<

Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury.

White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets' 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his left side.

"A couple in a row," White said, "that makes that area just kind of really vulnerable."

White was cleared to practice and said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday, but Saleh said Friday that team doctors wouldn't clear him for contact. White added that doctors told him if he got hit "in the right spot," it could lead to further damage.

"Mike White is an absolute warrior and has been doing everything he could this week to find another opinion to get him onto the football field, to find somebody who would clear him for contact," Saleh said.

White acknowledged he spoke to nearly 10 doctors to see if he could find one that would give him the OK to play.

"And they just won't," White said. "And I completely understand why, but I'm always going to try to fight like hell to be out on the field with my guys. So, it's frustrating, but it's kind of part of football, part of life that you've got to deal with."

So instead of starting for the Jets (7-6) who are trying to keep pace in the AFC playoff hunt, White will merely be a spectator.

"It's one of those things where we've got to do what's best for the player," Saleh said. "And we've got to protect the player from the player."

Saleh said the Jets will re-evaluate White's injury Monday, but acknowledged it will be a short turnaround with New York hosting Jacksonville next Thursday night.

Broncos' Wilson out

Broncos quarter back Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will beheld out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said

Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health.

Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

He appeared to get briefly knocked unconscious and when his helmet was removed a swelling was clearly visable on his forehead. He was replaced by Brett Rypien, who will make his third career start.

• Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined more than $36,000 by the NFL for his blowout with an official prior to catching a career-best three touchdown passes against the Chiefs last weekend.