WILLIS Hon. Gordon N.

went to the Lord after passing away peacefully December 2, 2022, of Depew, age 86. Beloved husband of Diane (nee McIntyre); dear father of Randy (Dawn), Jeffrey (Andrea) Willis, and Lauri (Ronald) Stepnick; proud grandfather of Jenna, Riley, Tracy, Laney, Nathan, Alex, Anna, and the late Eric; great-grandfather of Kylie, Ryan, Zachary, Amelia, Zara and Xander; brother of the late Norma (late Raymond) Lux. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-7PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks East of Dick Rd.). Funeral Services at the Vine Wesleyan Church, 425 Penora St. Tuesday 11AM. Please assemble at Church. Judge Willis was a 49 year employee of the Village of Depew, 25 years with the Depew Police and 24 years as the Village Judge. He was a US Army Veteran. Memorials may be made to Vine Wesleyan Church. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com