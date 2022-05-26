Williamsville East wins its fifth straight Class A-1 softball championship

Even a change in coaches couldn’t stop the Williamsville East softball machine from winning yet another Section VI Class A-1 championship this season.

The Flames (14-6) made it five in a row on Thursday afternoon. They defeated West Seneca West, 9-3, in a game played at Williamsville North.

Coach Brianna Clark had the difficult task of taking over a team that has been unbeatable at this time of the year for the past four seasons. It can be more difficult to maintain a winning program as opposed to building one, but the Flames didn’t miss a beat in the postseason.

“I was very grateful and excited for this opportunity,” she said. “I did the most with what I could with it. Unlike previous years, we were an underdog going into this round. The girls did great. We’ve been pitching well, running the bases well. I can’t complain. They’ve been working hard in practice, and that’s what it takes — hard work.”

Next up for Williamsville East is the crossover game against A-2 winner Williamsville South (15-6). The Billies blanked Grand Island, 3-0, on an adjoining field at the same time as the Flames were winning their title.

Will East, seeded fourth in the group, was coming off a big win over top seed Niagara Wheatfield in the semifinals. It didn’t take long for the Flames to grab the lead. A throwing error in the bottom of the first inning led to the first run of the game. Then with two out, Elise Elwood ripped the ball over the head of WSW left fielder Jackie Supples to drive in a pair of runs.

“I think that hit was huge,” Elwood said. “I think that got the whole team going.”

Neither team scored in the next two innings, but West Seneca West’s Macayla Miller drove in a run with a two-out single in the top of the fourth. When the Flames couldn’t score with two runners in scoring position and one out in the bottom of the fourth, it looked like the game could stay competitive. But Will East took care of that in the bottom of the fifth. Alexis Willick’s drive to dead center eluded Sam Fleming and went all the way to the fence, scoring two runs. Elwood’s bunt single drove home Willick to make it 6-1.

WSE rallied with a couple of runs in the top of the six, but Williamsville East responded with three more runs in the bottom of the inning. After three outs in the seventh, it was time for the Flames to celebrate – again.

It was impressive how composed Will East was in tight situations, as it stranded a few WSW base runners along the way. The Flames obviously have learned how to handle such moments over the years.

“We’ve been in enough situations that we know how to deal with adversity,” Elwood said. “We know how to get through those situations.”

On the adjoining field, Williamsville South and Grand Island looked evenly matched for three innings. The Billies got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Sydney Lochocki drove in a run with a triple. In the fifth inning, MJ Martin singled home a second run. And in the sixth, Marissa Barrali knocked the ball over the left-field fence on one bounce for a ground-rule double and a 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Gia Gangi was in control on the mound for Will South. She was in charge throughout the contest in picking up the victory.

“We started the game really strong,” she said. “We were making good plays. We weren’t sure about how it would go against Grand Island. We hadn’t played them before, but they were a strong team. It was a great game all around.”

Gangi added that she was a little nervous early in the contest when one mistake might have changed the course of the game. But she settled in nicely.

It was the first Section VI title for Williamsville South since 2014, a fabled year for the Billies since that was when they won the state championship.

“We lost in this game last year, so there was some redemption for the seniors and juniors,” coach Julie Murphy said. “The team really worked hard to get to this point. You could tell we were excited to be there.”

Now the situation becomes quite interesting. Williamsville South plays Williamsville East for the Class A overall title on Wednesday afternoon at Williamsville North. The teams divided two close games during the regular season, and players on both sides know all about the opponents after growing up in the same town with them.

“That makes it fun,” Gangi said. “Seeing your friends out on the field is great. But it can be tough because they know how you play and you know how they play. That can get hard, especially to a pitcher.”

Just to add a little fun to the situation, Clark is a graduate of Williamsville East who was on the 2014 state title team.

“Julie (Murphy) is one of my role models,” she said. “What I taught my girls is what I learned from her. … It’s going to be a good, intense game.”