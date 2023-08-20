WATKINS GLEN – William Byron emerged victorious in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Byron’s strong performance produced his Cup Series-leading fifth victory of this season.

The victory also was Byron’s first career Cup Series road course win. Byron’s triumph was also the ninth Cup Series win of his career. He is riding a big wave of momentum this season and currently also leads the Cup Series playoff point standings.

Byron, driving the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline Chevrolet, cruised to the win over the final stage of the race beating Denny Hamlin by 2.632 seconds. Bell, AJ Allmendinger and Ty Gibbs completed the top five.

“This feels really good man,” Byron said. “You know this is a huge credit to our race team. We’ve worked years and years for this. Today was flawless. Thanks to everybody. This is such a cool win.

“Like I said, road courses have been tough so it’s fun to get a win. (Crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) and the guys had really good strategy today as well.”

The day also produced a hometown win for Fugle, who hails from the Western New York community of Livonia. He raced at many Buffalo area tracks before moving into his NASCAR career.

“I have a connection to Buffalo for sure,” Fugle said. “I raced at Ransomville Speedway not far from Buffalo. We went to Canandaigua Speedway every Saturday night with my girlfriend, now my wife back then. It’s just what we did.

“It was the dirt tracks that we went to all the time in and near Western New York. I loved big-block Modifieds and dirt tracks. That’s where it was at for me. I still miss it. To get a win here in my home area is truly special. This is pretty cool.”

Hamlin was steady all day long.

“I’m happy with my day,” Hamlin said. “It took me awhile to get going. It was a fun race.”

Hamlin took the lead from the pole position at the dropping of Sunday’s green flag with Michael McDowell and Byron in hot pursuit. McDowell stalked Hamlin in the early laps.

McDowell grabbed the top spot passing Hamlin on the inside in the first turn on lap 3. Byron moved to second moments later.

At the conclusion of Stage 1 on lap 20, McDowell remained up front followed by Byron, Hamlin and Gibbs. McDowell, Hamlin, and others pitted on lap 21, while Byron stayed out on the race track to assume the lead.

Following his pit stop McDowell would be accessed a drive through penalty for driving through too many pit boxes approaching his pit stall on his pit stop. McDowell emerged 17th in the running order after serving his penalty and eventually exited the race in the late stages with mechanical failure.

Byron pitted a few laps later and eventually remained up front followed by Hamlin, Gibbs and Allmendinger.

Byron continued to pace the field in the lead at the conclusion of Stage 2 on lap 40 with Hamlin, Gibbs and Kyle Larson in tow.

Larson sailed by Gibbs on the 47th circuit to gain the third position. Gibbs pitted on lap 53, followed by Larson a lap later. Larson was accessed a penalty for speeding on pit road. He had to restart at the back of the field. Hamlin also pitted.

Byron made his pit stop on lap 55 at the same moment that the race’s first and only caution flag waved for a stranded Chase Elliott, who ran out of fuel on track.

When the race went back to green on lap 60 Byron held the lead over Hamlin, Bell, Allmendinger and Gibbs.

The running order of the top five did not change over the remaining distance.

Sunday’s race also had an impact on the Cup Series playoff bubble battle. Heading into this weekend, Bubba Wallace held the 16th and final playoff spot by 28 points over Daniel Suarez. Gibbs and Elliott were 18th and 19th in points, respectively.

Following Sunday’s race, Wallace, who finished 12th, still rests in the 16th playoff spot, now 32 points ahead of Gibbs. Suarez, who placed 22nd, fell to 18th, 43 points behind. Elliott suffered a dismal race finishing 32nd.

The final race of the Cup Series regular season is next weekend in Daytona. The Cup Series playoffs begin Sept. 3 in Darlington.

Partnership continues

Watkins Glen International and Go Bowling announced here Sunday morning that they are continuing their long-standing partnership with a new multiyear extension. The two have been partners since 2018.

Chip Wile is senior vice president, chief track properties officer for NASCAR.

“Go Bowling has been a loyal partner of both NASCAR and Watkins Glen International, and we’re thrilled to continue that relationship in the years to come,” Wile said. “We look forward to welcoming them back to Watkins Glen.”

John Harbuck, president of Strike Ten Entertainment, said, “Our partnership with NASCAR and The Glen gives us a platform to engage fans all across the U.S.”

Another sellout crowd

For the eighth consecutive year, Sunday’s race enjoyed a grandstand sellout crowd. For the third consecutive season, the infield camping sites were also sold out earlier this month.

Penn is honorary starter

Actor, writer and producer Kal Penn served as the honorary pace car driver for Sunday’s race.

“I’ve been a NASCAR fan for about a decade now, and I love seeing the sport grow in new directions,” Penn said. “Bucket list item right here, to go from a fan who gets to be the honorary pace car driver for the Go Bowling at The Glen.”