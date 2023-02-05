WILCZAK Kenneth P. Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into eternal rest on February 3, 2023 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Debra Holzman; loving father of Robert Kenneth (Stacy) Wilczak; cherished grandfather of Abigail Morgan and Matthew Robert; caring brother of Thomas Donald (Rosemary) and Robert Edward (Lea Ann) Wilczak; dear uncle of Kristine Ann, Karrie Elizabeth, Renea Marie and Robert Joseph; also survived by a host of dear friends. The family will be present on Tuesday from 12-3 and 6-9 PM and Wednesday from 12-3 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Avenue, Depew at 10 AM. Friends invited. There are few in the music scene in Western New York who were not impacted or influenced over the past five decades by Ken, Buffalo's "Fat Brat." He was loved by many, respected by all, but will be most missed by his family who adored him. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.